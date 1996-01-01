Sex Chromosome Practice Problems
In the absence of any knowledge of heterogametic sex, what would be the expected sex ratio in the offspring of a cross between a male and a female insect?
What is the default sex development pathway in animals in the absence of a Y chromosome?
Which of the following functions can be significantly affected if the mitochondrial gene is disrupted by a mutation?
Male sex in humans is determined by the Y chromosome. In which of the following species does the Y chromosome not determine gender?
SRY is a male-determining gene in humans. What is true about the locus of the SRY gene?
The sex in the _________ is determined by a combination of many X and Y chromosomes.
Males only have one X chromosome, whereas females have two (XX). The "O" in "XO" denotes the lack of the second sex chromosome. XO Drosophila is a _______, whereas it is a _______ in humans.
At fertilization, the embryo's chromosomal sex is determined. In human embryos, the gonads do not exhibit any sexual differentiation until the _______ stage of development.
One of the two X chromosomes in female cells is silent in mammals; this is referred to as:
The XXY disorder, also known as Klinefelter's syndrome, affects men, whereas the XO disorder, also known as Turner's, affects women. Based on the aforementioned data, we may draw the conclusion that ______ chromosomes determine sex in humans.
In Drosophila melanogaster, an X:A ratio of 1.00 or higher produces _____, whereas an X:A ratio of 0.5 or lower produces _____.
Regarding the early development of mammalian females, which of the following statements about X chromosomal inactivation is true?
Which of the following best describes the resemblance between human and Drosophila sex determination?
In the _____ sex determination system, sex is decided by the presence or absence of a chromosome, but in the _____ scheme, the Y chromosome may be sex-determining.
_____ is the process that leads to the formation of the phenotype, whereas _____ is the term for the stage of development that leads to either male or female.