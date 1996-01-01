Which enzyme is responsible for joining Okazaki fragments together during DNA replication?
A
DNA polymerase III
B
DNA ligase
C
Primase
D
Helicase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of DNA replication, which involves synthesizing the new DNA strands. The leading strand is synthesized continuously, while the lagging strand is synthesized in short segments called Okazaki fragments.
Identify the role of each enzyme listed: DNA polymerase III synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides; primase synthesizes RNA primers to initiate DNA synthesis; helicase unwinds the DNA double helix.
Recognize that Okazaki fragments are initially separate pieces of DNA on the lagging strand and need to be joined together to form a continuous strand.
Recall that the enzyme responsible for joining these Okazaki fragments by forming phosphodiester bonds between them is DNA ligase.
Conclude that DNA ligase is the enzyme that seals the gaps between Okazaki fragments, completing the synthesis of the lagging strand.
Watch next
Master DNA Proofreading with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia