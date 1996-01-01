During DNA replication, which enzyme removes the RNA primers and then fills in the gap with DNA nucleotides?
A
Helicase
B
DNA polymerase I
C
Primase
D
DNA ligase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of RNA primers in DNA replication: RNA primers are short sequences synthesized by primase that provide a starting point for DNA synthesis.
Identify the enzyme responsible for synthesizing the RNA primers: Primase synthesizes the RNA primers during replication.
Recognize that after the primers have served their purpose, they must be removed and replaced with DNA nucleotides to complete the new DNA strand.
Know that DNA polymerase I is the enzyme that removes the RNA primers by its 5' to 3' exonuclease activity and simultaneously fills in the resulting gaps with DNA nucleotides using its polymerase activity.
Recall that DNA ligase then seals the nicks between the newly synthesized DNA fragments to create a continuous strand.
