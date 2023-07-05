Nail–patella syndrome is an autosomal disorder affecting the shape of nails on fingers and toes as well as the structure of kneecaps. The pedigree below shows the transmission of nail–patella syndrome in a family along with ABO blood type.
Explain why III-11 has nail–patella syndrome and III-12 does not. Give genotypes for these two individuals.
