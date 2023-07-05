Skip to main content
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritancePedigrees
Problem 14c
Nail–patella syndrome is an autosomal disorder affecting the shape of nails on fingers and toes as well as the structure of kneecaps. The pedigree below shows the transmission of nail–patella syndrome in a family along with ABO blood type. Is nail–patella syndrome a dominant or a recessive condition? Explain your reasoning.

