In an experiment comparing Calix's cells to control cells, how does the amount of DNA in Calix's cells differ from that in the control?
A
Calix's cells contain more DNA than the control cells.
B
Calix's cells contain no DNA.
C
Calix's cells contain less DNA than the control cells.
D
Calix's cells contain the same amount of DNA as the control cells.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which compares the amount of DNA in Calix's cells to that in control cells. This typically involves considering the cell cycle stage or any genetic modifications affecting DNA content.
Step 2: Recall that the amount of DNA in a cell can vary depending on whether the cell is in G1 phase (normal diploid amount), S phase (DNA replication occurring), or G2/M phase (DNA doubled). This helps interpret differences in DNA quantity.
Step 3: Consider possible reasons why Calix's cells might have less DNA than control cells, such as DNA degradation, mutations affecting DNA replication, or cell cycle arrest before DNA synthesis.
Step 4: Use experimental data or observations (e.g., flow cytometry, DNA staining) to compare DNA content quantitatively between Calix's and control cells, noting which has higher or lower DNA amounts.
Step 5: Conclude that if Calix's cells have less DNA than control cells, it suggests a biological or experimental factor reducing DNA content, which aligns with the correct answer choice.
