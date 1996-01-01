DNA Structure Practice Problems
According to Chargaff's rule, the percentage of cytosine in a DNA sequence is equal to the percentage of ______ in the sequence.
If the percentage of thymine is 30%, what is the total percentage of thymine and cytosine?
If the percentage of adenine in a DNA sequence is 30%, what is the total percentage of adenine and thymine?
What is the percentage of guanine and adenine in a DNA sequence that contains 20% cytosine and 30% thymine?
If a specific DNA region contains a sequence of 5'-ATGCTAGCAT-3'. How many hydrogen bonds are present between the two strands?
If a specific DNA region contains a sequence of 5'-AGCTTCAG-3'. Which of the following choices provides the total number of covalent bonds present between nucleotides in the two strands strand?
What is the complementary sequence of the single-stranded DNA sequence 3'-CGGTCAGAAC-5'?
A phosphodiester bond is a group of strong covalent bonds between a phosphate group and two 5-carbon ring carbohydrates (pentoses) over two ester bonds. Phosphodiester bonds are present in which of the following biomolecules?
Which of the following events would involve the breaking of the phosphodiester bond?
Determine the number of hydrogen bonds in the following DNA fragment.
5'-ATTCGTCAGAGTGCTC-3'
3'-TAAGCAGTCTCACGAG-5'
Determine the number of phosphodiester bonds in the following DNA fragment.
5'-ATTCGTCAGAGTGCTC-3'
3'-TAAGCAGTCTCACGAG-5'
Which of the following enzymes catalyzes the formation of a phosphodiester bond between the hydroxyl group of one nucleotide and the triphosphate group of an adjacent nucleotide?
Which of the following bonds holds the two chains of DNA together in a DNA double helix?
DNA and RNA are made up of nucleotides that are connected to one another in a chain by chemical bonds known as ester bonds. Which of the following statements about phosphodiester bonds is incorrect?
_______________ is a bond between sugar and phosphate groups and acts as a bridge between the adjacent nucleotides forming a complete strand.
It is possible to use one DNA strand as a template to construct the other due to the complementary base pairing of the DNA strands in a double helix. What is the complementary strand of the duplex DNA fragment 5' - GCTATGAGCATG - 3'?
A compound formed by the combination of deoxyribose and a guanine nitrogen base is named:
In the Watson and Crick model, the nitrogenous bases are attached to the sugar-phosphate backbone through the:
The hydrogen bond is a weak electrostatic attraction that holds the _______ together.
Using chromatographic methods, Erwin Chargaff and his colleagues separated the four bases in DNA samples obtained from various organisms. They found out that the amount of adenine residues is proportional to ______ residues and the amount of guanine residues is proportional to _______ residues.
The process by which an exact copy of DNA is formed is known as DNA replication. According to Watson and Crick, DNA replication takes place according to _____ model:
The term "________" refers to a little piece of DNA or RNA that will bind to a particular gene in the genomic library.
The term "_______" refers to a pair of complementary DNA bases that work together to produce the "rung of the DNA ladder."
An average chicken cell's DNA contains 27% adenine, a nitrogenous base. What will the cell's cytosine content be in terms of percentage?
In a typical nucleotide, a single nitrogenous base is linked to the _____, whereas the phosphate group is linked to the _____ of pentose sugar.
Guanine is a nitrogenous base found in both DNA and RNA. Which of the following is an alternative name for guanine?
Two nucleotides are linked together through phosphodiester linkage. How many phosphodiester linkages are present in a DNA molecule that contains 48 nucleotides in each strand?
As supported by the Endosymbiotic Theory, primitive eukaryotes were believed to have the ability to engulf things, such as prokaryotes, through:
Electrophoresis is a technique in which DNA fragments are separated based on their size and charge. If we have polynucleotide chains that are negatively charged, they will move toward the:
One complete DNA helical turn has 10 base pairs. What will be the total number of hydrogen bonds in a turn if there are four adenine bases present?
Which of the following hypotheses proposed that DNA is composed of repeating nucleotide sequences?
Rosalind Franklin gave the first idea regarding the three-dimensional structure of DNA using a method known as:
The HBB gene is the gene that provides instruction for the production of beta-globin which is an important component of hemoglobin. The shortage of beta-globin production prevents the formation of functional hemoglobin. The condition in which there is an absence of beta-globin is referred to as: