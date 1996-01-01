Which of the following best explains how Meiosis I and Meiosis II contribute to genetic variation in sexually reproducing organisms?
A
Meiosis I and Meiosis II both introduce genetic variation primarily through the random fusion of gametes.
B
Meiosis I introduces genetic variation through crossing over and independent assortment, while Meiosis II separates sister chromatids without introducing new variation.
C
Meiosis I reduces chromosome number but does not contribute to genetic variation, while Meiosis II is responsible for crossing over.
D
Both Meiosis I and II are identical processes that only serve to halve the chromosome number without affecting genetic variation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that genetic variation in sexually reproducing organisms arises mainly during meiosis, the process that produces gametes (sperm and egg cells).
Recognize that Meiosis I is the stage where homologous chromosomes pair up and exchange genetic material through a process called crossing over, which creates new combinations of alleles.
Note that during Meiosis I, independent assortment occurs, meaning the way homologous chromosome pairs line up and separate is random, further increasing genetic diversity.
Identify that Meiosis II resembles mitosis, where sister chromatids are separated into different cells, but this stage does not introduce new genetic variation because the chromatids are already genetically distinct from Meiosis I.
Conclude that Meiosis I is primarily responsible for generating genetic variation through crossing over and independent assortment, while Meiosis II ensures the proper separation of chromatids without adding new variation.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia