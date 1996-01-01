Which of the following best illustrates the result of the process of meiosis?
A
Four diploid cells, each genetically identical to the parent cell
B
Four haploid cells, each genetically distinct from the parent cell
C
Two diploid cells, identical to the parent cell
D
Two haploid cells, each genetically identical to the parent cell
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the purpose of meiosis: it is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing gametes (sex cells) for sexual reproduction.
Understand that meiosis starts with one diploid (2n) parent cell and results in four haploid (n) daughter cells, each with half the chromosome number of the original cell.
Recognize that during meiosis, genetic recombination (crossing over) and independent assortment occur, which create genetic variation among the daughter cells.
Note that because of these processes, the four haploid cells produced are genetically distinct from each other and from the original diploid parent cell.
Compare the options given: the correct description of meiosis is 'Four haploid cells, each genetically distinct from the parent cell' because it matches the reduction in chromosome number and genetic diversity generated by meiosis.
