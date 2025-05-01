Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
RNA and DNA are classified as which type of organic compound?
A
Carbohydrates
B
Proteins
C
Lipids
D
Nucleic acids
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the four main types of organic compounds commonly found in living organisms: carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids.
Recall the primary functions and building blocks of each type: carbohydrates are made of sugars and provide energy; proteins are made of amino acids and perform various functions; lipids are fats and oils used for energy storage and membranes.
Understand that nucleic acids are composed of nucleotide monomers and are responsible for storing and transmitting genetic information.
Recognize that both RNA (ribonucleic acid) and DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) fall under the category of nucleic acids because they are polymers of nucleotides involved in genetic information.
Conclude that RNA and DNA are classified as nucleic acids, not carbohydrates, proteins, or lipids.
