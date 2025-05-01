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Multiple Choice
True or False:RNA predated DNA as the main genetic material during the early world.
A
True
B
False
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question is about the evolutionary history of genetic material, specifically whether RNA existed before DNA as the main genetic material.
Explore the concept of the 'RNA world hypothesis': This hypothesis suggests that RNA was the first genetic material, capable of storing information and catalyzing chemical reactions, before the evolution of DNA and proteins.
Consider the properties of RNA: RNA is versatile and can act as both genetic material and a catalyst (ribozymes), which supports the idea that it could have been the primary genetic material in early life forms.
Examine the evidence supporting the RNA world hypothesis: Look into scientific studies and findings that suggest RNA's role in early life, such as its ability to self-replicate and its presence in ancient biological processes.
Conclude based on the evidence and hypothesis: Given the RNA world hypothesis and the supporting evidence, determine whether the statement 'RNA predated DNA as the main genetic material during the early world' is true or false.
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