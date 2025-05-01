Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In RNA, what aspect of the sugar is unique compared with the sugar found in DNA?
A
It lacks a hydroxyl group at the carbon.
B
It contains a phosphate group attached to the carbon of the sugar.
C
It has a methyl group at the carbon.
D
It has a hydroxyl group at the carbon (ribose instead of deoxyribose).
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the structure of the sugar in DNA and RNA: DNA contains deoxyribose, while RNA contains ribose.
Identify the key difference between ribose and deoxyribose sugars: deoxyribose lacks an oxygen atom at the 2\' carbon, whereas ribose has a hydroxyl group (-OH) at this position.
Understand that the 1\' carbon in both sugars is attached to the nitrogenous base, and the phosphate group is attached to the 5\' carbon, so these are not unique differences between RNA and DNA sugars.
Note that the 3\' carbon in both sugars has a hydroxyl group necessary for forming phosphodiester bonds, so it is not the distinguishing feature.
Conclude that the unique aspect of the sugar in RNA compared to DNA is the presence of a hydroxyl group at the 2\' carbon, making it ribose instead of deoxyribose.
Watch next
Master RNA with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia