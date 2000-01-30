Which evolutionary process best explains the high frequency of the HbS allele in regions of Africa where malaria is endemic?
A
Gene flow from non-African populations
B
Genetic drift due to small population size
C
Mutation introducing new HbS alleles at a high rate
D
Natural selection favoring heterozygotes for resistance to malaria
1
Understand the context: The HbS allele is a variant of the hemoglobin gene that provides resistance to malaria when present in a heterozygous state (one copy of HbS and one normal allele). This is a classic example of a balanced polymorphism.
Recall the evolutionary processes: Gene flow involves movement of alleles between populations, genetic drift is random change in allele frequencies often in small populations, mutation introduces new alleles but usually at a low rate, and natural selection favors alleles that increase fitness in a given environment.
Analyze the environment: In regions where malaria is endemic, individuals with one copy of the HbS allele (heterozygotes) have a survival advantage because they are more resistant to malaria, while homozygotes for HbS suffer from sickle cell disease.
Apply the concept of heterozygote advantage (overdominance): Natural selection maintains the HbS allele at a high frequency because heterozygotes have higher fitness than either homozygote, leading to balanced polymorphism in the population.
Conclude that natural selection favoring heterozygotes best explains the high frequency of the HbS allele in malaria-endemic regions, rather than gene flow, genetic drift, or mutation.
