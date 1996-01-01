In a population of iguanas, the frequency of allele A is initially 0.6 and allele a is 0.4. After a mutation event, 10% of allele A mutates to allele a. What are the new frequencies of allele A and allele a in the population?
A
Allele A: 0.60, Allele a: 0.40
B
Allele A: 0.50, Allele a: 0.50
C
Allele A: 0.54, Allele a: 0.46
D
Allele A: 0.58, Allele a: 0.42
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial allele frequencies: \(p = 0.6\) for allele A and \(q = 0.4\) for allele a.
Determine the mutation rate from allele A to allele a, which is given as 10%, or 0.1.
Calculate the number of alleles A that mutate to allele a by multiplying the initial frequency of A by the mutation rate: \(p \times 0.1\).
Adjust the allele frequencies after mutation: subtract the mutated portion from allele A frequency and add it to allele a frequency. This gives new frequencies as \(p_{new} = p - (p \times 0.1)\) and \(q_{new} = q + (p \times 0.1)\).
Verify that the new frequencies sum to 1 by checking \(p_{new} + q_{new} = 1\) to ensure the calculation is consistent.
