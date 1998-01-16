Which statement best describes the relationship between the cells produced at the end of telophase I of meiosis and the original parent cell?
A
The cells at the end of telophase I are haploid, but genetically identical to the original cell.
B
The cells at the end of telophase I are diploid, identical to the original cell.
C
The cells at the end of telophase I have twice as many chromosomes as the original cell.
D
The cells at the end of telophase I are haploid, containing half the chromosome number of the original diploid cell.
1
Recall that meiosis consists of two rounds of division: meiosis I and meiosis II. The goal is to reduce the chromosome number by half to produce haploid cells from an original diploid cell.
Understand that during meiosis I, homologous chromosomes (each consisting of two sister chromatids) are separated into two different cells. This reduces the chromosome number from diploid (2n) to haploid (n).
At the end of telophase I, the cells are haploid because they contain one chromosome from each homologous pair, but each chromosome still consists of two sister chromatids, so the genetic material is not identical to the original diploid cell.
Recognize that the cells at this stage are not genetically identical to the original parent cell due to crossing over and independent assortment that occur during prophase I and metaphase I, which create genetic variation.
Therefore, the best description is that the cells at the end of telophase I are haploid, containing half the chromosome number of the original diploid cell, but they are not genetically identical to the original cell.
