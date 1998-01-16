Homologous chromosomes move to opposite poles of a dividing cell during which stage of meiosis?
A
Metaphase I
B
Telophase II
C
Anaphase I
D
Anaphase II
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the stages of meiosis and their key events: Meiosis I includes Prophase I, Metaphase I, Anaphase I, and Telophase I; Meiosis II includes Prophase II, Metaphase II, Anaphase II, and Telophase II.
Understand that homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes (one from each parent) that pair up during meiosis I.
Identify that during Metaphase I, homologous chromosome pairs align at the metaphase plate, but they have not yet separated.
Recognize that during Anaphase I, the homologous chromosomes are pulled apart and move to opposite poles of the cell.
Note that Anaphase II involves the separation of sister chromatids, not homologous chromosomes, and Telophase II is the final stage where the cell divides.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia