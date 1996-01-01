Which of the following scenarios best demonstrates the principle of independent assortment during meiosis?
A
Linked genes on the same chromosome are always inherited together.
B
Incomplete dominance results in a blending of parental phenotypes in the offspring.
C
A monohybrid cross results in a 3:1 phenotypic ratio in the F2 generation.
D
A dihybrid cross between two heterozygotes produces offspring with a 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio.
1
Step 1: Understand the principle of independent assortment, which states that alleles of different genes assort independently of one another during gamete formation in meiosis, leading to genetic variation.
Step 2: Analyze each scenario to see if it reflects independent assortment: linked genes do not assort independently because they are on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together.
Step 3: Recognize that incomplete dominance involves blending of traits and does not relate to the independent segregation of different gene pairs.
Step 4: Note that a monohybrid cross showing a 3:1 phenotypic ratio involves only one gene and thus does not demonstrate independent assortment between different genes.
Step 5: Identify that a dihybrid cross between two heterozygotes producing a 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio is the classic example demonstrating independent assortment, as it shows how two gene pairs segregate independently to produce four phenotypic classes.
