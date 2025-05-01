Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In animals, which of the following is NOT produced directly by meiosis?
A
Diploid somatic cells used for growth and tissue repair
B
Haploid gametes (sperm or eggs)
C
Four haploid daughter cells from one diploid germ cell (in the absence of unequal cytokinesis)
D
Genetically varied haploid cells due to independent assortment and crossing over
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of meiosis. Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells from a diploid parent cell. This process is essential for sexual reproduction.
Step 2: Identify the products of meiosis. Meiosis directly produces haploid cells, which in animals are typically gametes (sperm or eggs). These cells have half the chromosome number of the original diploid germ cell.
Step 3: Recognize the characteristics of the products. Meiosis results in four haploid daughter cells (assuming no unequal cytokinesis), each genetically unique due to independent assortment and crossing over.
Step 4: Differentiate between somatic and germ cells. Diploid somatic cells used for growth and tissue repair are produced by mitosis, not meiosis. Somatic cells maintain the diploid chromosome number and are not directly produced by meiosis.
Step 5: Conclude which option is NOT produced directly by meiosis. Since meiosis produces haploid cells, diploid somatic cells used for growth and tissue repair are not a direct product of meiosis.
