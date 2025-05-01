Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In humans, which cell type is NOT formed by meiosis?
A
Polar body
B
Sperm cell
C
Secondary oocyte
D
Primary spermatocyte
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of meiosis: Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells from diploid cells. It is essential for forming gametes (sex cells) such as sperm and eggs in humans.
Identify which cells are products of meiosis: Sperm cells and secondary oocytes are direct products of meiosis. Polar bodies are also formed during the meiotic divisions of oogenesis as byproducts.
Recognize the role of the primary spermatocyte: The primary spermatocyte is a diploid cell that undergoes meiosis to produce haploid sperm cells. It itself is formed by mitosis, not meiosis.
Conclude that the primary spermatocyte is NOT formed by meiosis because it is the starting diploid cell that enters meiosis, rather than a product of meiosis.
Summarize that all other listed cells (polar body, sperm cell, secondary oocyte) are products of meiosis, while the primary spermatocyte is a precursor cell formed by mitosis.
