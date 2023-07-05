In tomato plants, the production of red fruit color is under the control of an allele R. Yellow tomatoes are rr. The dominant phenotype for fruit shape is under the control of an allele T, which produces two lobes. Multilobed fruit, the recessive phenotype, have the genotype tt. Two different crosses are made between parental plants of unknown genotype and phenotype. Use the progeny phenotype ratios to determine the genotypes and phenotypes of each parent.



Cross 1 progeny: 3/8 two-lobed, red

3/8 two-lobed, yellow

1/8 multilobed, red

1/8 mutlilobed, yellow

Cross 2 progeny: 1/4 two-lobed, red

1/4 two-lobed, yellow

1/4 multilobed, red

1/4 multilobed, yellow