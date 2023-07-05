Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceDihybrid Cross
5:40 minutes
Problem 29
Textbook Question

In tomato plants, the production of red fruit color is under the control of an allele R. Yellow tomatoes are rr. The dominant phenotype for fruit shape is under the control of an allele T, which produces two lobes. Multilobed fruit, the recessive phenotype, have the genotype tt. Two different crosses are made between parental plants of unknown genotype and phenotype. Use the progeny phenotype ratios to determine the genotypes and phenotypes of each parent.

  Cross 1 progeny:          3/8 two-lobed, red
                                        3/8 two-lobed, yellow
                                        1/8 multilobed, red
                                        1/8 mutlilobed, yellow
  Cross 2 progeny:           1/4 two-lobed, red
                                         1/4 two-lobed, yellow
                                         1/4 multilobed, red
                                         1/4 multilobed, yellow

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
15:24m

Watch next

Master Punnet Square with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
15:24
Punnet Square
Kylia Goodner
210
1
2
06:28
Branch Diagram
Kylia Goodner
160
2
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.