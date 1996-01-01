Dihybrid Cross Practice Problems

Blue eyes with black coats are not often seen on wolves. Assume that normal coat color (N) dominates over black (n) and that brown eyes (B) dominate over blue (b). An alpha male is mated with an alpha female. What will be the probability of a wolf's offspring having blue eyes and a black coat if both parents are heterozygous for eye and coat color? (Note: the alleles for coat color and eye color are not linked.)