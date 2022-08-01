Branch Diagram

Okay so now let's talk about the use of the branching diagram as the second way to look at a di hybrid cross and branching diagrams are great because they keep you from having to do the punnett squares and getting confused with all these different traits but they're also really great if you need to do math to calculate probability of something, I don't really know why there's a question mark here but you can just exit that out. So just like before in the punnett square I'm starting you out with heterocyclic. This um uppercase and lowercase wise uppercase and lowercase Rs. And these represent the upper case is yellow, it's dominant upper cases round dominant. The little Y. Is going to be green and the little R. Is gonna be wrinkled. And I'm giving you this they would give it to you likely in your you know normal question I'm giving you the starting genotype and the phenotype and I say okay I want you to use the branching diagram. So the first thing you do is you take each trait independently. So first we're going to deal with the Y. Y. So this is the mother and this is the father and we know that we just put one alil of each in the box. Now if we do just a normal cross, what we're gonna get is this 3 to 1 ratio that we're sorry backed up there. Hopefully you saw that that's why I came from here. This one from here and so and so forth. And we get this 321 tina tippet cross or 1 to 2 to one gina tippet cross. And so now I have these questions over here, you have to figure out independently what's the probability of the offspring being yellow? What did I say? Anything with an uppercase Y. It's gonna be yellow. So that's um that's 3/4 and green, that's gonna be 1/4. Now if we were to erase this which I'm going to and repeat this four, the green. We're going over the round, we're going to get the R. R. R. R. And if we do this just like we know how to do just a normal mono hybrid cross, you're gonna get the same ratio. So the probability of being around 123 is 3/4. The probability of being wrinkled is 1/4 and this is just a normal mono hybrid cross. These are ratios that if you're not 100% just like can get them off the top of your head, you should be figuring out how to do that club soon because the mono hybrid cross, you just cross it. It's 3 to 1. That's the ratio. And you know that so a branch diagram looks like this. So this takes each trait and breaks it up. So here's trait one which is color, here's shape, a trait to which is shape. And then at the end it will give you the nice ratio that you want. So the first one is the what's the probability of it being yellow? Well, if you remember we wrote that here. So this is 3/4 and the probability of being green 1/4 then you do the same thing for round and wrinkled. 3/4 1 4th, 3/4 1 fourth. And remember we got all of these numbers up here from doing just a mono hybrid cross and this is asking for phenotype. Remember that? Not genotype phenotype, which is how we get the 3/4 and 1/4 then because of the Product law, which is a Math law that we're going to talk about if you haven't seen the video for it yet. But essentially the product law states that you can just multiply these. So 3/4 times 3/4 is gonna be 9/16 3 4th times 1/4 is going to be um 3/16 1, 4th times 3/4 again, 3/16 and 1/4 times 1/4 is gonna be 1 16. So what is this ratio? This is the 9 to 3 to 3 to 1 ratio that we saw with the punnett square. But we had to take a lot of more time to figure that out because we had to write all the wheels and do all the crosses and that huge punnett square. But this is much easier because you just take two mono hybrid cross, one for each trait, one for yellow, one for shape, one for color, one for shape and then you do math Figure it out now some of you don't like math and that's okay and feel free either way is fine. You can do this either way. Like I said we both got to this 9-3 to 3-1 ratio. So you can use the Punnett Square, you can use the this is the branch method either way is fine, they both get you the same thing. So I would just choose which one you're most comfortable with. But remember like I said before it's super important to know what you're starting genotype sar because sometimes remember block this out sometimes they will give you the parental which would be this Then expect you to figure out that the F. one is this which is where I started I started here but sometimes they start one step above and then ask you about the F two generation which would be 9 to 3 to 3 to 1. Like I said be careful are they giving you this or are they giving you this? Because people get very confused because if you do the branching diagram on the parental generation you're going to get a 1 to 1 to 1 to 1 ratio which is not usually the answer they're looking for. Your aunt's looking for this. So don't do the 1212121, make sure you know what you're talking about and you don't get confused and you really figure out you know what are you starting with and what are they asking for? So that's the branching diagram. So with that let's now move on.

