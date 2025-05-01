Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In humans, do liver cells undergo meiosis?
A
Yes; liver cells undergo meiosis to produce haploid cells for tissue repair.
B
Yes; liver cells undergo meiosis only during fetal development.
C
No; liver cells are somatic cells and divide by mitosis, not meiosis.
D
No; liver cells do not divide at all after birth, so meiosis never occurs.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between somatic cells and germ cells. Somatic cells are all body cells except the reproductive cells, while germ cells are involved in producing gametes (sperm and egg).
Step 2: Recall that meiosis is a special type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid gametes necessary for sexual reproduction.
Step 3: Recognize that liver cells are somatic cells, which means they perform regular body functions and are not involved in producing gametes.
Step 4: Know that somatic cells, including liver cells, divide by mitosis to produce identical diploid cells for growth, repair, and maintenance, not by meiosis.
Step 5: Conclude that liver cells do not undergo meiosis at any stage; instead, they divide by mitosis, and meiosis is restricted to germ cells in the reproductive organs.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia