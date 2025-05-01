Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In sexually reproducing eukaryotes, what is the primary product of meiosis?
A
Four genetically distinct haploid cells (gametes or spores)
B
One diploid cell with twice the original DNA content
C
Two genetically identical diploid daughter cells
D
Four genetically identical diploid daughter cells
Verified step by step guidance
Recall that meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, which is essential for sexual reproduction in eukaryotes.
Understand that meiosis starts with one diploid (2n) cell, which contains two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent.
Recognize that meiosis consists of two consecutive divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II, without an intervening round of DNA replication.
Note that the outcome of meiosis is four haploid (n) cells, each with half the chromosome number of the original diploid cell, and these cells are genetically distinct due to processes like crossing over and independent assortment.
Conclude that these four haploid cells are the gametes (such as sperm and eggs) or spores, which are crucial for maintaining chromosome number across generations in sexually reproducing organisms.
