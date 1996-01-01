Which of the following initiates the process of transcription in a eukaryotic cell?
A
Attachment of ribosomes to mRNA
B
Addition of a poly-A tail to mRNA
C
Binding of RNA polymerase to the promoter region
D
Splicing of introns from pre-mRNA
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that transcription is the process by which RNA is synthesized from a DNA template in eukaryotic cells.
Identify the key players involved in initiating transcription, focusing on the role of RNA polymerase and the promoter region of DNA.
Recognize that transcription begins when RNA polymerase binds specifically to the promoter region, which is a sequence of DNA upstream of the gene to be transcribed.
Note that other options like attachment of ribosomes to mRNA, addition of a poly-A tail, and splicing of introns occur after transcription has started or completed, and are part of post-transcriptional modifications or translation.
Conclude that the initiation of transcription is marked by the binding of RNA polymerase to the promoter region, which allows the enzyme to start synthesizing RNA.
Watch next
Master Overview of Transcription with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia