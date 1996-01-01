What is RNA's role in the process of protein synthesis?
A
RNA carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome, where it directs the assembly of amino acids into a protein.
B
RNA stores genetic information permanently in the nucleus.
C
RNA directly synthesizes DNA during replication.
D
RNA acts as an enzyme that breaks down proteins into amino acids.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that protein synthesis involves two main stages: transcription and translation.
Recognize that RNA plays a crucial role in transcription by carrying the genetic information from DNA in the nucleus to the ribosome in the cytoplasm.
Identify that messenger RNA (mRNA) is the type of RNA that carries the genetic code as a sequence of codons, each specifying an amino acid.
Know that at the ribosome, the mRNA sequence is read and translated into a chain of amino acids, forming a protein.
Conclude that RNA's role is to serve as the intermediary that transfers genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, directing protein assembly, rather than storing genetic information permanently or acting as an enzyme.
