DNA coils tightly and assembles into visible structures during cell division. What are these structures called?
A
Chromosomes
B
Centrosomes
C
Ribosomes
D
Nucleotides
1
Understand that DNA in a cell is organized in different ways depending on the cell cycle stage.
During most of the cell cycle, DNA exists as a loosely packed form called chromatin, which is not visible under a light microscope.
When a cell prepares to divide, the DNA coils tightly and condenses to form distinct, visible structures.
These tightly coiled structures are called chromosomes, which ensure DNA is accurately distributed to daughter cells.
Recognize that centrosomes are involved in organizing the spindle fibers during cell division, ribosomes are sites of protein synthesis, and nucleotides are the building blocks of DNA and RNA, not the visible DNA structures.
