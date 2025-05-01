Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
In the context of DNA structure, DNA is a polymer of which type of monomer?
Monosaccharides (simple sugars)
Nucleotides (deoxyribonucleotides)
Fatty acids
Amino acids
Understand that DNA is a polymer, meaning it is made up of repeating units called monomers.
Recall the structure of DNA, which consists of a sugar-phosphate backbone and nitrogenous bases attached to the sugar.
Identify the monomer units of DNA as nucleotides, which are composed of three parts: a deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Recognize that monosaccharides (simple sugars) are components of nucleotides but are not the monomers themselves; fatty acids and amino acids are monomers of other biological molecules (lipids and proteins, respectively).
Conclude that the correct monomers of DNA are nucleotides (specifically deoxyribonucleotides), which polymerize to form the DNA strand.
