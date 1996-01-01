Which pedigree pattern is most consistent with an autosomal recessive mode of inheritance?
A
The trait is only passed from fathers to sons.
B
The trait appears in every generation and is more common in males than females.
C
The trait is transmitted from affected mothers to all of their children, regardless of sex.
D
The trait appears in both males and females, often skipping generations, and affected individuals are usually born to unaffected parents.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of autosomal recessive inheritance: the trait typically appears in both males and females with equal frequency, and affected individuals often have unaffected parents who are carriers.
Recognize that autosomal recessive traits can skip generations because carriers do not show the trait but can pass it on to offspring.
Note that the trait is not limited to males or females, so a pattern showing the trait only in males or only passed from fathers to sons is inconsistent with autosomal recessive inheritance.
Identify that traits transmitted from affected mothers to all children regardless of sex suggest mitochondrial inheritance, not autosomal recessive.
Conclude that the correct pedigree pattern for autosomal recessive inheritance is one where the trait appears in both sexes, may skip generations, and affected individuals are usually born to unaffected carrier parents.
Watch next
Master Pedigree Symbols with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia