Which type of pedigree is specifically used to track kinship through the father's family line?
A
Mitochondrial pedigree
B
Y-linked pedigree
C
Autosomal dominant pedigree
D
X-linked pedigree
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that pedigrees are diagrams used to track inheritance patterns of specific traits or genetic markers through families.
Recognize that different types of pedigrees focus on different modes of inheritance: mitochondrial pedigrees track maternal lineage, X-linked pedigrees track genes on the X chromosome, and autosomal pedigrees track genes on non-sex chromosomes.
Recall that the Y chromosome is passed exclusively from father to son, so a pedigree tracking kinship through the father's family line focuses on Y-linked inheritance.
Identify that a Y-linked pedigree specifically traces traits or markers inherited through the paternal line because only males carry and pass on the Y chromosome.
Conclude that the pedigree type used to track kinship through the father's family line is the Y-linked pedigree.
