Which of the following best describes the typical structure of RNA molecules?
A
RNA is always double-stranded like DNA.
B
RNA is usually single-stranded.
C
RNA is usually double-stranded.
D
RNA cannot form any secondary structures.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the basic structural differences between DNA and RNA molecules. DNA is typically double-stranded, forming a stable double helix, while RNA is usually single-stranded.
Understand that RNA molecules can fold back on themselves to form secondary structures such as hairpins and loops, due to intramolecular base pairing, but they are not generally double-stranded like DNA.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the known characteristics of RNA: RNA is not always double-stranded, it is usually single-stranded, it can form secondary structures, and it is not usually double-stranded.
Identify that the statement 'RNA is usually single-stranded' best describes the typical structure of RNA molecules, as it aligns with the fundamental molecular biology of RNA.
Conclude that the correct description of RNA structure is that RNA is usually single-stranded, which allows it to perform diverse functions such as coding, regulation, and catalysis.
