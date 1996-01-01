Textbook Question
What are the three major types of RNA molecules? How is each related to the concept of information flow?
During gel electrophoresis, DNA molecules can easily be separated according to size because all DNA molecules have the same charge-to-mass ratio and the same shape (long rod). Would you expect RNA molecules to behave in the same manner as DNA during gel electrophoresis? Why or why not?