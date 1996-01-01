Which sex chromosome is longer and is present in two copies in normal females but only one copy in normal males?
X chromosome
Y chromosome
Mitochondrial chromosome
Autosome
Understand the basic difference between sex chromosomes and autosomes: Sex chromosomes determine the biological sex of an individual, while autosomes are all other chromosomes that do not determine sex.
Recall that humans have two types of sex chromosomes: X and Y. Females typically have two X chromosomes (XX), and males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY).
Identify which sex chromosome is longer: The X chromosome is significantly larger than the Y chromosome in terms of both size and gene content.
Recognize the copy number difference between males and females: Normal females have two copies of the X chromosome, while normal males have only one copy of the X chromosome and one Y chromosome.
Conclude that the chromosome described as longer and present in two copies in females but only one in males is the X chromosome.
