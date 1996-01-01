Splicing of different exons together from the same mRNA molecule can result in which of the following?
A
Inhibition of mRNA export from the nucleus
B
Production of multiple protein isoforms from a single gene
C
Increased mutation rate in the DNA sequence
D
Degradation of the mRNA by ribonucleases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of alternative splicing, which is the process where different exons of a single pre-mRNA transcript are joined or skipped, resulting in multiple mature mRNA variants from the same gene.
Recognize that alternative splicing allows a single gene to produce different protein isoforms, each potentially having distinct functions or properties.
Evaluate the other options: inhibition of mRNA export, increased mutation rate in DNA, and mRNA degradation are not direct consequences of exon splicing but relate to other cellular processes.
Recall that splicing occurs at the RNA level and does not change the DNA sequence, so it cannot increase mutation rates in DNA.
Conclude that the primary outcome of splicing different exons together is the production of multiple protein isoforms from a single gene.
