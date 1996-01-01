RNA Modification and Processing Practice Problems
A portion of the human gene is isolated and sequenced along with the corresponding mRNA to study the intron and splice site sequence present in a gene. Which of the following is the correct example of a normal splice site sequence found in an intron?
A portion of a human gene is isolated from the genome and sequenced. The corresponding segment of mRNA is isolated from the cytoplasm of human cells, and it is also sequenced. Which of the following statements accurately describes the sequence of introns and splice sites in human genes?
Dr. Youneeb wants to determine the number of introns and exons in the human insulin gene. He isolated a segment of genomic DNA from a human somatic cell, fragmented and denatured it into single strands, and mixed it with a specific mRNA obtained from the cytoplasm of beta cells of the pancreas. After analyzing the hybridization pattern, he found that the DNA segment is hybridized to the mRNA at three sites while it remains unhybridized at two sites. So, can you tell what is the likely number of introns and exons in the human insulin gene?
The process of converting the primary mRNA transcript to a mature functional mRNA molecule ready to be translated is called _____________.
Isoginkgetin is a chemical that inhibits RNA splicing. Which of the following statements about Isoginkgetin is true?
Which enzyme catalyzes the conversion of A to I and C to U in substitution RNA editing?
Determine the type of RNA editing when an RNA sequence is one nucleotide shorter than the corresponding DNA sequence.
What are small non-coding RNA molecules that are typically less than 200 nucleotides in length?
In polyadenylation, the enzyme polyA polymerase adds a chain of 100 to 250 adenine nucleotides to the mRNA molecule. The functions of polyadenylation include:
(i) Polyadenylation provides stability and prevents degradation.
(ii) It exports the mature mRNA from the nucleus to be translated to protein.