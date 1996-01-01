Which field of genetics involves the microscopic examination of chromosomes?
A
Cytogenetics
B
Epigenetics
C
Population genetics
D
Molecular genetics
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks about the field of genetics that focuses on the microscopic examination of chromosomes.
Recall that chromosomes are structures within cells that contain DNA and proteins, and their study often requires visualization under a microscope.
Identify that Cytogenetics is the branch of genetics that deals with the study of chromosomes, including their structure, function, and behavior during cell division, using microscopic techniques.
Recognize that other fields like Epigenetics, Population genetics, and Molecular genetics focus on different aspects: Epigenetics studies gene expression regulation without changes in DNA sequence; Population genetics studies genetic variation in populations; Molecular genetics studies genes at a molecular level but not necessarily through microscopy.
Conclude that the correct field related to microscopic examination of chromosomes is Cytogenetics.
