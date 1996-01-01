Overview of interacting Genes Practice Problems
The plateau phenomenon in selective breeding can occur because of which of the following reasons:
The ear length of corn is controlled by 2 pairs of dominant polygenes in an additive way. If the longest one is 10 cm in length and the shortest one is 2 cm in length how much length is contributed by each dominant allele.
The size of the seeds of the sativum plant is controlled by one gene having four alleles what are the number of possible genotypes for this plant?
When the number of _________ increases the number of phenotypic categories also increases.
X and Y are two genes which control the length of a leaf and have a cumulative relationship. These genes have two alleles X1 and Y1 each contributing 3 cm to the length of the leaf and X2 and Y2 each contributing 2 cm to the length of the leaf.
What will be the leaf length having genotype X₂X₂Y₁Y₂.?
When many pairs of genes control a single trait of a plant and show additive relationship, where each allele contributes quantitatively to the trait is referred to as ________.
Suppose the giraffe's neck is controlled by three genes namely CD and E. If C, D, and E alleles can give a neck length of 12.5 cm and c, d, and e alleles can give a neck length of 9.5 cm, which of the following genotypes will you expect to give the highest neck length?
Heritability can be defined as the amount of phenotypic variation in a specific population that is caused by:
The quantitative trait locus is the specific region of the DNA that is associated with a specific trait such as the:
Concordance refers to the probability of two individuals obtaining a certain trait considering that one of them has that trait. Which of the following is therefore true if we apply it to dizygotic twins?
Which of the following is an example of phenotypes that are considered multifactorial traits?
In a case where a wild-type allele produces an enzyme with full activity and a mutant allele produces very little enzyme activity, the mutant allele is:
In a case where a wild-type allele produces an enzyme with full activity and a mutant allele produces none at all, the mutant allele is: