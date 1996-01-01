Genetically-different __________ are the kind of cells produced by meiosis.
A
gametes
B
somatic cells
C
zygotes
D
stem cells
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of meiosis: Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing cells that are genetically different from the parent cell.
Recall the types of cells produced by meiosis: Meiosis produces cells that are involved in sexual reproduction, which are called gametes (sperm and egg cells).
Differentiate between the options: Somatic cells are body cells produced by mitosis, zygotes are the fertilized egg formed after gametes fuse, and stem cells are undifferentiated cells that can divide and differentiate into various cell types.
Identify that gametes are genetically different because meiosis includes processes like crossing over and independent assortment, which increase genetic variation.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'gametes' because they are the genetically different cells produced by meiosis.
