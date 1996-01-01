Which process is described as a reduction division that produces cells with half the normal number of chromosomes?
A
Binary fission
B
DNA replication
C
Mitosis
D
Meiosis
1
Understand the term 'reduction division' which refers to a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half in the daughter cells compared to the parent cell.
Recall that binary fission is a form of asexual reproduction in prokaryotes where the cell divides into two identical cells without changing chromosome number.
Recognize that DNA replication is the process of copying the DNA before cell division, not a division process itself.
Know that mitosis is a type of cell division that produces two daughter cells with the same chromosome number as the parent cell, so it is not a reduction division.
Identify meiosis as the process of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing gametes (sex cells) with half the normal chromosome number, which matches the description of reduction division.
