Multiple Choice
In the context of DNA structure, DNA is classified as which type of biological macromolecule?
A
Lipid (a triglyceride)
B
Nucleic acid (a polynucleotide)
C
Carbohydrate (a polysaccharide)
D
Protein (a polypeptide)
1
Understand the four main types of biological macromolecules: lipids, carbohydrates, proteins, and nucleic acids.
Recall that lipids, such as triglycerides, are primarily involved in energy storage and membrane structure, but do not carry genetic information.
Recognize that carbohydrates, like polysaccharides, serve as energy sources and structural components, but are not involved in genetic information storage.
Know that proteins, made of polypeptides, perform a wide range of functions including enzymatic activity and structural roles, but are not the molecules that store genetic information.
Identify that DNA is composed of nucleotides linked together to form a polynucleotide chain, classifying it as a nucleic acid, which is the macromolecule responsible for storing and transmitting genetic information.
