Multiple Choice
Which term best describes the mating of related individuals in which the sire and dam share at least one ancestor?
A black and white rabbit were mated. All F1 offspring were black, and the F2 offspring is made up of approximately ¾ black and ¼ white rabbits.
• Draw out two Punnet squares detailing both matings.
• Supposed two white F2 offspring were mated. What would be the phenotype and genotype of the F3 offspring?
Green scales (G) in a particular species of fish is dominant over blue scales (g). The following crosses are carried out, producing the progeny shown. Write out all possible genotypes of the parents in each cross.