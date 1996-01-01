Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
Struggling with Genetics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which term describes a mating between two individuals that are heterozygous for two traits?
A
Dihybrid cross
B
Monohybrid cross
C
Backcross
D
Test cross
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the meaning of 'heterozygous for two traits.' This means each individual has two different alleles for each of the two traits, for example, genotype AaBb where 'A' and 'a' are alleles for the first trait and 'B' and 'b' are alleles for the second trait.
Step 2: Recognize that a cross involving two individuals both heterozygous for two traits (AaBb x AaBb) is called a dihybrid cross because it examines the inheritance of two traits simultaneously.
Step 3: Differentiate this from a monohybrid cross, which involves heterozygosity for only one trait (e.g., Aa x Aa), focusing on a single gene.
Step 4: Understand that a backcross involves crossing an offspring with one of its parents or an individual genetically similar to the parent, often to study inheritance patterns or confirm genotypes.
Step 5: Know that a test cross involves crossing an individual with a homozygous recessive individual to determine the unknown genotype of the first individual.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
In a monohybrid cross between two homozygous parents (one dominant and one recessive), what is the expected phenotype of the F1 offspring?
27
views
Multiple Choice
In a monohybrid cross, the offspring of the first set of individuals mated in a particular cross is called the:
29
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best distinguishes a monohybrid cross from a dihybrid cross in classical genetics experiments?
20
views
Multiple Choice
A black and white rabbit were mated. All F1 offspring were black, and the F2 offspring is made up of approximately ¾ black and ¼ white rabbits.
• Draw out two Punnet squares detailing both matings.
• Supposed two white F2 offspring were mated. What would be the phenotype and genotype of the F3 offspring?
1545
views
4
rank
Open Question
Green scales (G) in a particular species of fish is dominant over blue scales (g). The following crosses are carried out, producing the progeny shown. Write out all possible genotypes of the parents in each cross.
437
views
10
rank
2
comments
Multiple Choice
Which of the following offspring ratios is expected from a Mendelian heterozygous cross examining one gene?
819
views
4
rank
1
comments
Monohybrid Cross practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations