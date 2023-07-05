Skip to main content
Genetics7. DNA and Chromosome StructureDNA Structure
Problem 26
A genetics student was asked to draw the chemical structure of an adenine- and thymine-containing dinucleotide derived from DNA. The answer is shown here: The student made more than six major errors. One of them is circled, numbered 1, and explained. Find five others. Circle them, number them 2 through 6, and briefly explain each in the manner of the example given.

