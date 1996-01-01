In cats, orange coat color is determined by the b allele, and black coat color is determined by the B allele. The heterozygous condition results in a coat pattern known as tortoiseshell. These genes are X-linked. What kinds of offspring would be expected from a cross of a black male and a tortoiseshell female? What are the chances of getting a tortoiseshell male?
Students taking a genetics exam were expected to answer the following question by converting data to a “meaningful ratio” and then solving the problem. The instructor assumed that the final ratio would reflect two gene pairs, and most correct answers did. Here is the exam question:
<IMAGE>
Convert the data to a meaningful ratio that allows you to explain the inheritance of color. Determine the number of genes involved and the genotypes that yield each phenotype.”
a.Solve the problem for two gene pairs. What is the final ratio?
In pigs, coat color may be sandy, red, or white. A geneticist spent several years mating true-breeding pigs of all different color combinations, even obtaining true-breeding lines from different parts of the country. For crosses 1 and 4 in the following table, she encountered a major problem: her computer crashed and she lost the data. She nevertheless persevered and, using the limited data shown here, was able to predict the mode of inheritance and the number of genes involved, as well as to assign genotypes to each coat color. Attempt to duplicate her analysis, based on the available data generated from the crosses shown.
When you have formulated a hypothesis to explain the mode of inheritance and assigned genotypes to the respective coat colors, predict the outcomes of the generations where the data were lost.
In another cross, the frog geneticist from Problem 18 mated two purple, utterers with the results shown here. What were the genotypes of the parents? <IMAGE>
In cattle, coats may be solid white, solid black, or black-and-white spotted. When true-breeding solid whites are mated with true-breeding solid blacks, the generation consists of all solid white individuals. After many matings, the following ratio was observed in the generation:
<IMAGE>
Explain the mode of inheritance governing coat color by determining how many gene pairs are involved and which genotypes yield which phenotypes. Is it possible to isolate a true-breeding strain of black-and-white spotted cattle? If so, what genotype would they have? If not, explain why not.
Students taking a genetics exam were expected to answer the following question by converting data to a “meaningful ratio” and then solving the problem. The instructor assumed that the final ratio would reflect two gene pairs, and most correct answers did. Here is the exam question:
<IMAGE>
Convert the data to a meaningful ratio that allows you to explain the inheritance of color. Determine the number of genes involved and the genotypes that yield each phenotype.”
b. A number of students failed to reduce the ratio for two gene pairs as described above and solved the problem using three gene pairs. When examined carefully, their solution was deemed a valid response by the instructor. Solve the problem using three gene pairs.
Students taking a genetics exam were expected to answer the following question by converting data to a “meaningful ratio” and then solving the problem. The instructor assumed that the final ratio would reflect two gene pairs, and most correct answers did. Here is the exam question:
“Flowers may be white, orange, or brown. When plants with white flowers are crossed with plants with brown flowers, all the flowers are white. For flowers, the following data were obtained:
<IMAGE>
Convert the data to a meaningful ratio that allows you to explain the inheritance of color. Determine the number of genes involved and the genotypes that yield each phenotype.”
b. A number of students failed to reduce the ratio for two gene pairs as described above and solved the problem using three gene pairs. When examined carefully, their solution was deemed a valid response by the instructor. Solve the problem using three gene pairs.
Use the product law to calculate the probability that mating two organisms with the genotype of AaBbCcDd will produce offspring with the genotype of AA bb Cc Dd?
