Descriptive Genetics

Okay, so now let's talk about a few terms that we use to describe things in genetics. So the first is on an individual level. So we can say that an individual has a certain genotype, that genotype, what we're referring to is the genotype is going to be the set of alleles. So these are going to be the actual alleles for a given trait. So if we want to know color, for instance, hair color, eye color, then the genotype is going to be the alleles which alleles you have. The phenotype is different, doesn't necessarily care what it is. You have, it just looks at what you look like. So if we're looking at hair color that would be blonde, it would be brown, It could be black. Um any of the read any of these hair colors. That's the phenotype genotype, you can't actually see it. You have to actually know what it is you have. And then um genes present themselves in many different um as many different types of traits you have morphological traits. These are going to things that affect the appearance, affect skin color, feather color, height or you know, anything like that size, then you have physiological traits and that's going to affect the ability of an organism to function properly. So that could be something like the shape and function of the lungs can help the physiological aspect of taking in air and breathing. Um and then you have behavioral traits and these are going to affect the way organisms respond to its environment. It's hard to think of for humans, even though it does exist, but I think it's more easy to think about different, you know, mating dances that birds or other organisms do you read about the male does some kind of fancy mating dance to attract the female? Those are actually behavioral traits that can be inherited through genetics. So if we're just looking here, you can see the phenotype is yellow or green and the genotype is here. So these refer to different types of alleles with the upper case letter representing angelil that's dominant. So something you're going to see if it's there. Um and then the lower case letter is going to refer to something that's recessive, which you'll only see if the dominant is absent. Don't worry if your don't necessarily remember dominant recessive, we'll go over this in a lot more detail. But I just kind of wanted to get you to understand phenotype is just what you see, genotype is going to be, you know what you can't see but what we're going to spend a whole semester learning how to actually figure out. And then there are three divisions of genetics. These are transmissions genetics. This is going to be genetics that studies the studies inheritance essentially studies the ability to pass traits on to the next generation, then you have molecular genetics and this studies the ability or gene activity at the molecular level. So examples of this are DNA replication or transcription or translation, these are molecular genetic events. And then finally you have population genetics and these are going to be studies of genes in terms of the entire population. So if we take the entire population of the United States, what are traits and what are the different, you know, genetics of people in the United States compared to people in Australia or people in kenya? Um, and these types of population genetics we're going to talk about towards the very end of this semester, but we'll hit all three of these. Um, so with that overview, let's now turn the page.

