Chromosomal Fundamentals

Okay. So we talked about DNA, let's now talk about chromosomes, chromosomes can have many different types of formations or they come in different types of formations. The one you're going to hear about a lot of homologous chromosomes. These are just pairs. They're just pairs. You know, you have two chromosomes. They're homologous because they they're paired together. Now deployed another term. You're gonna hear two in and these are gonna be organisms that have homologous chromosomes. They have a chromosome pair. Then you have hap Lloyd which has one less chromosome. So instead of having a pair it just has the one chromosome copy and these are really important terms, we're gonna hit them so many times Just to make sure you get it. You understand this deployed is sometimes written as two in because two chromosomes um and half lawyers written as in because of the one chromosome. Now, chromosomes are so important for genetics and inheritance because the chromosomal theory of inheritance states that traits come from genes on chromosome. So without chromosomes you're not going to inherit anything. The jeans sit on the chromosomes and you inherit the chromosomes that are on those jeans and the chromosomes that are inherited are passed through what's known as gametes. And these are sex sells. So these are sperm an egg. If we're talking about humans now, how do we get gametes? Well, this is through the process of my osmosis. This produces gametes. What you do is in deployed individuals that's going to be humans. You take two in cells. You take a deployed cell and over time through a bunch of different steps, which we'll talk about in a lot of great detail um you get four hap Lloyd cells and those half Lloyd cells then go on to fuse or combined with other hap Lloyd cells to create a deployed organism. In our case these hap Lloyd cells are sperm and egg and when they come together they create a deployed zygote. Um don't worry about, you know, necessarily getting all of that down. Hopefully this is all review. But if it's not we're gonna talk about a lot of this in a lot more detail of the future. Then you have mitosis which we're not going to talk about a lot in this class. We're mainly going to focus on my Asus but mitosis does still exist. We'll talk about it briefly and that's the process of creating somatic cells. Somatic cells are every cell that isn't a gammy. So that's your skin cells, your eye cells, your brain cells, your toe cells literally all the cells that aren't sperm and egg and humans. And so this takes deployed cells turns to in cells into more two in cells. So with diocesan chromosomes, what you get is you start with a deployed organism and undergoes mitosis. You end up with half Lloyd. So sort of one copy of each chromosome. So these are the homologous chromosomes and you end up with one copy after mitosis in each cell and then through fertilizations of the combining of the sperm and the egg that will create another deployed organism. So, like I said, we'll go over these in a lot more details. These are just basic review fundamentals. So now let's turn the page.

