Multiple Choice
Which pair of features distinguishes RNA from DNA?
A
RNA is typically double-stranded and contains deoxyribose sugar.
B
RNA contains deoxyribose sugar and uses thymine (T) instead of uracil (U).
C
RNA contains ribose sugar and uses uracil (U) instead of thymine (T).
D
RNA contains ribose sugar and uses thymine (T) instead of uracil (U).
Step 1: Understand the chemical structure differences between DNA and RNA. DNA contains deoxyribose sugar, while RNA contains ribose sugar. The difference lies in the presence of a hydroxyl group (-OH) on the 2' carbon of ribose in RNA, which is absent in deoxyribose of DNA.
Step 2: Examine the nitrogenous bases used in DNA and RNA. DNA uses thymine (T) as one of its four bases, whereas RNA uses uracil (U) instead of thymine.
Step 3: Recognize the typical strand structure. DNA is usually double-stranded forming a double helix, while RNA is typically single-stranded.
Step 4: Combine these key distinguishing features: RNA contains ribose sugar (not deoxyribose) and uses uracil (U) instead of thymine (T).
Step 5: Use this information to evaluate the answer choices and identify the correct pair of features that distinguish RNA from DNA.
