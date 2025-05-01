Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which set of statements correctly describes key differences between RNA and DNA?
A
RNA typically contains ribose, uses uracil (U) instead of thymine (T), and is often single-stranded.
B
RNA and DNA have the same sugar and bases, but RNA is shorter only because it is more chemically stable.
C
RNA differs from DNA mainly because it uses guanine (G) instead of adenine (A) and cannot form base pairs.
D
RNA typically contains deoxyribose, uses thymine (T) instead of uracil (U), and is always double-stranded.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sugar component in both DNA and RNA: DNA contains deoxyribose, while RNA contains ribose. This difference affects the stability and structure of the molecules.
Examine the nitrogenous bases present in DNA and RNA: DNA uses adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G), whereas RNA uses adenine (A), uracil (U), cytosine (C), and guanine (G). Note that RNA uses uracil instead of thymine.
Consider the strand structure: DNA is typically double-stranded forming a double helix, while RNA is usually single-stranded, which allows it to fold into various shapes.
Evaluate the chemical stability and length: DNA is more chemically stable due to the absence of the 2'-hydroxyl group present in RNA's ribose sugar, and RNA molecules are often shorter and more transient.
Use these key differences to assess the given statements and determine which one correctly describes RNA and DNA based on sugar type, nitrogenous bases, and strand structure.
Watch next
Master RNA with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia