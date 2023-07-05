The National Institutes of Health created the Genetic Testing Registry (GTR) to increase transparency by publicly sharing information about the utility of their tests, research for the general public, patients, health-care workers, genetic counselors, insurance companies, and others. The Registry is intended to provide better information to patients, but companies involved in genetic testing are not required to participate. Should company participation be mandatory? Why or why not? Explain your answers.
Master Methods for Analyzing DNA and RNA with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia GoodnerStart learning