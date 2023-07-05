Skip to main content
Genetics18. Molecular Genetic ToolsMethods for Analyzing DNA
Problem 18
The National Institutes of Health created the Genetic Testing Registry (GTR) to increase transparency by publicly sharing information about the utility of their tests, research for the general public, patients, health-care workers, genetic counselors, insurance companies, and others. The Registry is intended to provide better information to patients, but companies involved in genetic testing are not required to participate. Should company participation be mandatory? Why or why not? Explain your answers.

