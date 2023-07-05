Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics18. Molecular Genetic ToolsMethods for Analyzing DNA
2:02 minutes
Problem 21a
Textbook Question

You have isolated another cDNA clone of the CRABS CLAW gene from a cDNA library constructed using the vector shown in Problem 18. The cDNA was directionally cloned using the EcoRI and XhoI sites. You sequence the recombinant plasmid using primers complementary to the T7 and T3 promoter sites flanking the MCS (the positions of these sequences are shown in the figure in Problem 18). The first 30 to 60 bases of sequence are usually discarded since they tend to contain errors. Can you identify the start of the coding region in the end of the gene? What does the sequence preceding the start codon represent?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
7:40m

Watch next

Master Methods for Analyzing DNA and RNA with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:40
Methods for Analyzing DNA and RNA
Kylia Goodner
103
2
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.