You have isolated another cDNA clone of the CRABS CLAW gene from a cDNA library constructed using the vector shown in Problem 18. The cDNA was directionally cloned using the EcoRI and XhoI sites. You sequence the recombinant plasmid using primers complementary to the T7 and T3 promoter sites flanking the MCS (the positions of these sequences are shown in the figure in Problem 18). The first 30 to 60 bases of sequence are usually discarded since they tend to contain errors.
Can you identify the start of the coding region in the end of the gene? What does the sequence preceding the start codon represent?
